Who is Lily-Rose Depp’s girlfriend 070 Shake?

Lily-Rose Depp shared the news of her new relationship on her Instagram. The actress, who’s starring on the new HBO show “The Idol,” shared a photo of herself kissing 070 Shake with a romantic caption. “4 months with my crush!” read the post.

Here’s all we know about 070 Shake:

Her name is Danielle Balbuena

Danielle Balbuena was born in North Bergen, New Jersey and is of Dominican descent. She is 25 years old.

According to Def Jam and NJ.com, her stage name 070 Shake is a tribute to her city’s zip code and her high school nickname, which comes from the “shake weave,” a move she used when she played basketball.

She’s a rapper and is signed with Kanye West’s record label

070 Shake has a long musical career, first starting off as a part of a music collective and then moving on to a solo career. In 2018, she released her first solo EP titled “Glitter.” She’s released two records since, “Modus Vivendi,” and “You Can’t Kill Me.”

She’s collaborated with musical acts like Ty Dolla Sign, Christine and the Queens, Madonna, and more.

She previously dated Kehlani

©GettyImages



Kehlani and 070 Shake

Balbuena has previously dated the singer Kehlani. The two were together from 2021 to 2022, and appeared in a Kehlani’s “Melt” music video. News of their break up were made public by Kehlani in September of last year. In a video that’s gone viral, a DJ says to the microphone “Who’s newly single, y’all?” prompting Kehlani to raise her hands.

Balbuena and Depp were first spotted together in early 2022.





Depp and Balbuena

Balbuena and Depp were first rumored to be together at Paris Fashion Week, where they were photographed together. Despite confirming the relationship and being spotted out together multuple times, the two are private with their personal life and keep most details off of social media.

Related Video: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's friendship: 'We are inseparable' Loading the player...