Nuria De Tomas And August Puig Say 'yes, I Do'.©GettyImages
Gerard Piqué’s ex-girlfriend, Núria Tomás, gets married

The bride arrived at the church aboard a carriage, wearing a low-cut white dress with puffed sleeves

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Gerard Piqué’s ex-girlfriend, Núria Tomás, walked down the aisle to marry Agus Puig. The pair, which share two sons, got married on Saturday, June 3, in Girona, in a spectacular ceremony surrounded by their family and friends.

Ahead of their dream wedding, Núria took to social media to share a romantic message. “I had never said this phrase: I’m getting married the day after tomorrow. Ah! And with the best man, I’ve ever met. Rain or shine, love, we enjoy Saturday,” Tomás wrote.

Arrivals At The Feminist Space Honouring Women In Business At The Social Hub Madrid©GettyImages
Nuria Tomas and Agus Puig attend to photocall during Eggsoeggso 8M Event at The Social Hub Madrid on March 08, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

The bride arrived at the church with her father, Enrique Tomás, aboard a carriage, wearing a low-cut white dress with puffed sleeves. The dress also featured a chic boho style inspired by Ibizan fashion.

Nuria De Tomas And August Puig Say 'yes, I Do'.©GettyImages
Nuria de Tomas accompanied by her father, Enrique Tomas, arrives at the farm where she will marry her partner and father of her children, August Puig, on June 3, 2023, in Girona (Catalonia, Spain).

Núria and Agus married in a civil ceremony in 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they couldn’t have a religious ceremony or celebration.

Tomás is the woman Gerard Piqué reportedly left for Shakira. Although Núria never wanted to give details of their separation and preferred to focus on her professional career, she supported the Colombian singer when she moved to Miami with her children. “When feelings are involved, each one takes it in their way. I’m nobody to give an opinion; I don’t dare; I don’t know Shakira. I haven’t had the opportunity to ask her,” the businesswoman and actress explained during an Eggsoeggso event in Madrid.

“I can’t tell you anything, but women have to help each other and be one,” she assured, adding she is not interested in commenting on Piqué’s life. “I have never spoken about him, and I will not do so now.”

