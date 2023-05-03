Jessica Alba goes viral at the Knicks game in MSG

Jessica Alba attended the Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden, instantly going viral. The actress and businesswoman was at the front row, looking stunning in a snakeskin jacket.

All I’m saying is if I was playing in front of Jessica Alba at the Garden I would’ve dropped 50 pic.twitter.com/P8GfpT6Gzz — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚎𝚍𝚒 𝙾𝚜𝚖𝚊𝚗 𝙵𝚊𝚗 𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋 (@TheCediFanClub) May 3, 2023

Alba’s moment was captured on various videos, with people all over Twitter sharing their thoughts, particularly how stunning Alba looks.

Following her brief appearance in the Knicks’ game, Alba’s name was trending, something that struck people on Twitter. “Jessica Alba wasn’t on our screens for even 5 seconds and she’s trending,” wrote someone. “Love that for her.”

How does @jessicaalba look so good? I need all her beauty secrets. #KnicksvsHeat — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) May 3, 2023

Jessica Alba wasn’t on our screens for even 5 seconds and she’s trending 😂 love that for her lol — domo 🦋 (@borntired_x9) May 3, 2023

While none were as memorable as Alba, The Knicks game was attended by various celebrities, including Aaron Rodgers, Tracy Morgan, Dave Chappelle, and Chris Rock.

Last Friday, Jessica Alba celebrated her 42nd birthday. She shared some photos on her Instagram, showing her followers some of the moments she most enjoyed over the weekend, includign a photo of herself smiling next to her birthday cake. “Thank you for all of the birthday wishes,” she captioned the post. “So grateful for another trip around the sun. Shout out to my girls for making the weekend extra special. Here’s to more love, light & growth!”

Alba then shared photos alongside her friends, where they all went on a hike and enjoyed a weekend full of relaxation and nature.

