Jessica Alba celebrates Earth month by sharing an adorable photo with her son

Jessica Alba is celebrating Earth Month. The actress and entrepreneur shared a set of images alongside her son, Hayes Alba Warren, with the two posing alongside a double rainbow.

Alba shared the post on her Instagram, showing her and her son smiling at the cameras, with a rainbow behind them as a beautiful backdrop. One of the photos shows her son Hayes posing and smiling for the camera alone. “We love Mother Earth,” wrote Alba. “Celebrating her this month and every month!”

This month, Alba was spotted vacationing with her family in Hawaii. She was photographed alongside her husband Cash Warren, and their children, Honor, Haven and Hayes. “My heart that walks around outside of my body," wrote Alba on Mother’s Day. "The three of you have given me the gift of hopes, dreams and possibilities I never knew existed and, most importantly, the courage to fearlessly go after it all. I love u my babies."

While Alba continues to act in the occasional project, she’s focused more on building her brand, The Honest Company, and on spending time with her family. "I think that being a mom really helped me get closer to my soul and my truth," said Alba in an episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” on CNN. She also talked about raising kids who have a completely different upbringing than she did in terms of finances.

“ I wrestle with this! And I try, I try to get them to understand a reality that's just frankly, not a reality that they'll ever understand,” said Alba. "It's not possible for them to understand what it was like for me or what it's genuinely like for other people."

Despite the fact that she doesn’t have the answers, she puts an emphasis on kindness, wanting her kids to grow up with that as one of their guiding principles. "More importantly, I really, really want them to have empathy and compassion and humility and really operate in the world with kindness and gratitude," she said.