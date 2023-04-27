Jerry Springer, politician and talk show host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, a one time-mayor of Cincinnati and polarizing TV personality, has passed away at the age of 79. He died on Thursday, in his home in Chicago.

©GettyImages



Springer at AOL Build

The AP Press reports that Springer battled a brief illness and died peacefully in his house. “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a family spokesperson in a statement. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.” He’s survived by his daughter, Katie Springer.

Springer was a controversial figure in America, known for his pivotal role in “The Jerry Springer Show.” The show concluded in 2018, after airing over 4,000 episodes over the course of 27 years, breaching all manner of topics that most shows would steer clear of. “The Jerry Springer Show” was enormous in the ‘90s, challenging the ratings of Oprah Winfrey and introducing audience members to all manner of controversial issues in an era where these topics weren’t discussed openly, much less in daytime television. Fights and chair throwings were a common sight in its episodes.

©GettyImages



Jerry Springer and Jay Leno in 2003

Aside from his presence on television, Springer was also a politician. In the late 60s, Springer was an aide in Robert F. Kennedy’s failed presidential run and then unsuccesfully ran for Congress in the 70s. In 1971, Springer was elected to city council. From 1977 to 1978, he was the Mayor of Cincinnati.

Springer considered a Senate run in 2003, claiming that he could draw out “nontraditional voters” to The AP Press. “I connect with a whole bunch of people who probably connect more to me right now than to a traditional politician,” he said at the time.