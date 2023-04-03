Chayanne’s daughter, Isadora Figueroa, makes singing debut with new music video

The rise of a new star! Chayanne’s daughter, Isadora Figueroa, is sharing her passion for music with her new project ‘Dime Qué Hago.’ The 22-year-old singer is surprising fans with a new song and music video, making her own way in the entertainment industry, following the incredible success of her father.

“I hope you enjoy this little piece of my heart,” Isadora wrote on Instagram, unveiling the art work, in which she can be seen wearing a white ensemble, featuring a feather collar. “IT’S OUT FAMILY!” Isadora announced, “I love you with all of me forever.”

She also took a moment to show her appreciation for everyone involved in the project. “Nothing can be done by itself… To the team behind this song… Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for your love, your time, and your talent. I admire you. I respect you. I love you forever and ever.”

It’s no secret that Isadora has been wanting to start her career in music for a while now, as she revealed on her Instagram account that she is passionate about songwriting. Isadora studied music in the University of Miami, and after recently graduating, she is ready to find her own way to stardom.

The singer released her first song back in December 9, honoring her Latin heritage by singing in Spanish, and receiving positive feedback from her fans and followers, making this new release a highly anticipated project.