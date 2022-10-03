Chayanne is releasing an album after his eight-year hiatus

Chayanne’s big comeback will happen in early 2023. The beloved Puerto Rican singer and heartthrob revealed that he is releasing an album after his eight-year hiatus. The Latino entertainer also said his daughter Isadora is following in his musical footsteps.

“We’re almost ready; I hope (the album) comes out in the first months of 2023,” said the singer, who was recently honored with the “Icon” award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Chayanne has an impressive career that spans 44 years and has released some of the most iconic songs, including “Tiempo de Vals,” released in 1990, and has become a generational and traditional quinceañera track.

“I started in this business when I was very young, and thanks to my fans, his children, and even his grandchildren, I am still in force. All of this makes me feel very grateful,” the 54-year-old star said during a panel at Billboard’s Latin Music Week. According to Chayanne, it is a “pleasure” to “witness” the evolution of Latin music and “the immense talent that young people have.”

According to award-winning and best-selling singer, his 21-year-old daughter is graduating this year with a degree in Music from the University of Miami. “I’m desperate for her to graduate so we can work together,” he said proudly. “I can’t wait for her to release the music she’s making,” he confessed. He explained that his “girl” composes, produces, arranges, and sings.

While she graduates, the proud dad is keeping her busy with social media. The “Torero” interpreter let his daughter be in charge of his Instagrams posts. “She’s the one who posts my stuff,” he said.

Isadora was in charge of uploading the announcement of “Como tú y yo,” the star’s second single from his new album composed by Servando Primera and produced by Motiff.