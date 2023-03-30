Linedy Genao: The rise of a Latina Broadway star

Linedy Genao is a natural-born powerhouse! The trailblazing Dominican-American actress is breaking down barriers and making history as the first Latina to originate a role in the latest production of British genius Andrew Lloyd Webber - considered the most successful composer today. The Broadway show is titled, ‘Bad Cinderella’ and it premiered on March 23rd.

As a child, she yearned for princesses that looked like her. Now, Genao is making the Latin community proud and paving the way for more diverse representation in the theater and entertainment world. With the title of ‘first’ comes great responsibility, but for Genao, it’s about showing the world that anything is possible with hard work and determination.

Born in the bustling and energized city of Brooklyn, New York, Genao spent most of her childhood in the neighborhood of Cypress Hills. Then when she was around ten years old, her family moved to Hamden, Connecticut; a challenging time for her. As a Latina with a Brooklyn accent, she felt like an outsider - just like Cinderella before the ball.

Photographer: Emilio Madrid | Stylist: José Ramón Reyes | Fashion Assistant: Elanur Erdogan | Makeup/Hair: Jamie Harper | Hair Assistant: Irving Stirving | (Look -Top: Proenza Schouler | Pants : Proenza Schouler | Earrings : Oscar de la Renta | Shoes : Valentino)

Music and performance ran through her veins from a young age as she spent countless hours singing and harmonizing with her family. By her sophomore year of high school, Genao had found her way to a theater group, where her talents were unmasked and began to shine. After graduation, she set her sights on the country’s top musical theater schools. However, despite her best efforts and unwavering determination, she received rejection letters, which led to Genao studying business at the University of Connecticut. Even as she pursued a different career path, her passion for acting continued to burn brightly through community musical theater.

After graduating college, she dove headfirst into the corporate world and started working at a private bank in New York. And while she was succeeding in banking, there was still a spark within her that refused to die out. That spark led her to an open casting call for the Gloria Estefan bio-musical ‘On Your Feet!’ With nothing but a selfie printed at Walgreens in hand, Genao blew the casting directors away and landed a spot in the ensemble. In 2015, she made her Broadway debut.