Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Oscars

A few weeks ago, Rihanna wowed the audience at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with her spectacular halftime show at the Super Bowl. The singer made a grand return to the stage and took the opportunity to reveal her second pregnancy. Now, the ‘Umbrella’ singer is set to perform in another prestigious event: the 95th Edition of the Academy Awards.

The singer is nominated for her first Oscar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Rihanna will be performing the song “Lift Me Up” from the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the Oscars ceremony on March 12th.

This year’s Academy Awards has nominated ‘Lift Me Up,’ a song from the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for Best Original Song. The song was co-written by Rihanna, Tems (Temilade Openiyi), Ludwig Göransson, and the film’s director Ryan Coogler. This is Rihanna’s first nomination for an Academy Award. ‘Hold My Hand,’ written by Lady Gaga and BloodPop for the film Top Gun: Maverick, is also in the running.

Ever since news broke of the Diamonds singer’s Oscar nomination, there has been speculation that this could be her year to perform at two of the most important and widely watched events in the world. With her upcoming performance at the Academy Awards, she has now become the first woman in history to perform at both shows in the same year.



Rihanna’s highly anticipated comeback

Although it has been several years since her last album release (Anti in 2016), Rihanna’s impact on the music industry endures. Despite her current focus on business endeavors - including the recent launch of her fourth Savage X Fenty lingerie line - her chart-topping hits remain a mainstay on playlists.

On February 12, she made her grand return to the stage by performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. The singer stood on a suspended platform, dressed in a striking red jumpsuit, a tribute to André Leon Talley. Beyond her look and the spectacular set design of her dancers, all eyes were on her growing baby bump, revealing her second pregnancy.