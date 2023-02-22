Paris Hilton celebrates her 42nd birthday with Lele Pons

Paris Hilton ended this weekend with a surprise party in her honor. The heiress blew out 42 candles surrounded by her close friends, including Lele Pons, whom she will soon be her maid of honor. The businesswoman and DJ had an amazing party organized by her husband, Carter Reum, who was sure to include pink balloons and a couple of cakes, one with Barbie decoration.

Paris shared several photos from the celebration on her Instagram account and thanked the love of her life for the small gathering. “Thank you my love for surprising me with such a beautiful evening.🥹 Loved having such an intimate low key birthday this year with close friends and family🥰. She concluded the message saying, ”Such a special night, feeling so incredibly happy and blessed.💖🥹✨“

Among the few photos Paris shared on her social was one of her and Lele Pons, the Venezuelan-American YouTuber, actress, and singer. Paris used to be a fan of Lele, and now they are best friends, so close that the Hilton heiress will be one of the bridesmaids at Lele’s wedding with Guaynaa.

“Make a Wish 💫🎂 Thank you all for the birthday love 💖,” she posted alongside a photo holding a birthday cake to kick off her festivities. In the photo, Paris looked happy, calm and pretty, wearing a pink tracksuit with hearts, staying true to her signature style. The famous Hilton received my wishes in the comments below from other celeb friends such as Demi Lovato, Sofia Carson, Taika Waititi and more.

The images showed the giant balloons in bronze and pink that read HBD Paris and her star-studded friends, including Elisha Cuthbert, Rebel Wilson, and her sister, Nicky Rothschild. Of course, there was no shortage of cake, music, dancing and fun.

Paris remembered her most iconic birthday

Hours before she was surprised by this party, Paris was nostalgic and took to Instagram to share photos for her most “iconic” birthday, which was when she turned 21. It appeared to be quite the wild party in London at a club, unlike her intimate 42nd birthday celebration at her home.

The caption of her post, in which she is seen wearing spaghetti strap mini dresses and tiaras, read: “My most iconic Y2K birthday Princess looks from my 21st Birthday party celebrations I had around the world!🌎✨👸🏼🎂 Which are your faves? #ThatsHot 🔥 #BirthdayGirl 👑 #Sliving✨🎉”