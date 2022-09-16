Everything is almost ready for the star-studded wedding between Lele Pons and Guaynaa! The couple are preparing every single thing for the perfect celebration, and Lele is sharing some details ahead of the upcoming wedding.

The 26-year-old singer is ready to tie the knot with the 30-year-old rapper, following his romantic proposal at Tomorrowland music festival.

Lele is known for having many celebrity friends, and while we still don’t know the list of guests attending the wedding, the bride-to-be is revealing her seven bridesmaids.