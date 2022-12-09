Paris Hilton gives an update on her IVF journey: ‘Eggs stocked and ready’ for 2023

Paris Hilton is giving an update on her journey with husband Carter Reum. The businesswoman has previously shared her plans to expand her family, revealing that she is looking forward to becoming a mom, and it seems she will be making her dream come true very soon.

The 41-year-old heiress explained that she has eggs “stocked and ready” for IVF transfer as soon as next year. She had previously revealed that her experience with IVF started during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as this was the “perfect timing” for them, having more time on their hands with less commitments on the horizon.

She recently commented on the rumors suggesting that they were “struggling” with IVF, admitting during a recent interview that they “started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down.”

Paris and Carter said that they knew they “wanted to start a family,” and because Paris is usually “on a plane 250 days out of the year, “ she thought it was the “perfect timing” for them to start now. “Let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,” she said, adding that they “have tons of them just waiting.”

“We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix. So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can’t wait for 2023,” she explained.