Paris Hilton created a fragrance inspired by her wedding and love for Carter Reum

Roblox to celebrate the launch of Love Rush

Paris Hilton, who is no stranger to the online world, will make history in the beauty industry as the first person ever to do a fragrance signing in the metaverse in Roblox to celebrate the launch of her new fragrance, Love Rush.

On December 1st, this virtual fragrance signing will start in the “Tunnel of Love,” where players will have an interactive experience. Players will see images of Hilton’s wedding and need to guess the ingredients in the new Love Rush Fragrance before entering Paris’s Perfumery where they can meet Paris’ avatar to have her sign a bottle of Love Rush.

The new fragrance ($75, 3.4 fl. oz / 100ml) is exclusively available at www.parishiltonfragrances.com

