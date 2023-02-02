Hilary Swank shows off her hard work in the gym while pregnant with twins

Hilary Swank is keeping fit in the gym! The actress, who is pregnant with twins, showed off her muscles on Instagram sharing a video as she worked out with a smile on her face. She looked happy and toned as pushed the weight with great form.

Swank wrote in the caption it had been a minute since she was in the gym, but she still looked like a pro! “Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” she wrote, “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday.”

©HIlary Swank





Her video left fans and friends impressed. “Wow … It’s like you have the strength of 3 people ?” Quipped one of Hollywood’s most sought trainers, Grant Roberts. “GO MAMA you are my 2023 inspiration,” commented a fan.

The P.S I Love You, star has shared her excitement to welcome her “miracle” babies with her husband, Philip Schneider. The 48-year-old announced the exciting news on Good Morning America on October 5, “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Alaska Daily star said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

She later told Live with Kelly and Ryan it was a “blessing,” and “a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.“ The twins’ due date is on April 16, which is her late father Stephen Michael Swank’s birthday.

The Million Dollar Baby star and her husband were set up by mutual friends in 2016 and quietly got married in 2018. “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to being marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true,” she told Vogue in 2018.