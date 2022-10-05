Hilary Swank reveals pregnancy! The actress is expecting twins

Hilary Swank is sharing the good news! The 48-year-old Hollywood star revealed that she is expanding her family, as she is expecting twin babies, with her husband Philip Schneider.

During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Hilary admitted that she is “so happy” to start her new journey as a mom, explaining that she is thrilled to make her dream come true.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said smiling. “And not just of one but of two.”

“I can’t believe it,” she added. “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

The talented actress also talked about her pregnancy during an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, confessing that she feels “great right now” and she already started seeing changes in her body, as her clothes have “started not to fit.”

It’s no secret that Hilary has been planning to become a mom, sharing to People in 2006 that she “definitely would like kids someday” and she has “always thought about it as a very, very young girl.”

“That would be an important thing to happen for me someday whenever the time is right,” she said at the time.