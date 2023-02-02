What links Nadia Ferreira to the First Lady of Paraguay?

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s fairytale wedding was attended by around 200 guests including celebrities, loved ones, and family members. Among the guests was the President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez, and his wife, the First Lady, Silvana Lopez Moreira.

The presidential couple is close to Nadia, not only because they are Paraguayan nationals, but because they are united by their desire to move their country forward. They are also heavily involved in philanthropic work.

©GettyImages



El presidente de Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez y su esposa, la primera dama, Silvana López Moreira.



Honored with the invitation to the wedding, Silvana shared a photo on her social media with her husband and the newlyweds, dedicating a few words of gratitude for having them apart of their special day: “Congratulations and best wishes to @nadiatferreira and @marcanthony! Nadia has always left the name of our country very high and we are very happy to have accompanied her on such an important day,” she wrote in the caption.

Nadia, who is officially Mrs. Muniz, responded to the First Lady’s post reciprocating the love: “Thank you for joining us on our special day, we had an incredible time.”

Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 and the First Lady have a great connection, and have worked together in favor of the Paraguayan people carrying out various philanthropic actions. Nadia and Silvana have known each other for some time; Nadia has even honored her in the past as an inspiration.

In October 2021, she shared a photo next to Silvana with a caption holding her in high esteem. “A new encounter with a woman whom I admire not only for her work as First Lady but as a professional Paraguayan woman who loves her country. Together with her, I am committed to the social programs of the OPD (Office of the First Lady) inspiring me and learning every day to give the best for my country. Thank you First Lady @silvanaabdolopezm for receiving us at Las Residents”.

In addition to honoring her country in the Miss Universe pageant, Nadia has been honored with several awards in her native Paraguay. In December 2021, she was named ‘Favorite Daughter of the City of Asuncion.’ Then in May, she was appointed as an ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and UNDP Paraguay, with the aim of raising awareness about sustainable development in her country.