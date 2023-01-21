How to watch Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial in person and online

Sad news came on January 22, when it was announced that Lisa Marie Presley passed away at the age of 54. As the only daughter of Elvis Presley, millions are mourning her loss. Since she had fans and loved ones all around the world, the family is giving people an opportunity to watch honor her at a public memorial both in person and online. Here’s how you can watch.

How to watch in person

If you have the opportunity to attend the memorial in person, fans can honor the life of Lisa Marie on January 22nd at 9 am on the north lawn of Elvis’ Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

The parking lot opens at 5 am and the main garage is 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd. The police department will not allow cars to line up before 5 am. Parking will be $10 for cars and $15 for oversized vehicles, you can find detailed instructions on the Graceland website.

At 7 am fans will begin to pass through security. It will begin a 9 am, and access to the north lawn will be a standing room only on a first come basis. Following the service, there will be a processional the Meditation Garden, where Lisa Marie and her family have been laid to rest. Per TMZ, her plot is across from her dad ad next to her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020.

How to watch online

The memorial service will be live-streamed on Graceland’s website, here.

Ahead of the public memorial, Lisa Marie’s family and closest friends will have the chance to say goodbye to her at a small private gathering in Graceland before Sunday. According to TMZ, it will be extremely private, with those attending having to sign an NDA. The outlet reports Lisa Marie’s 3 daughters, her mother Priscilla Presley, and exes Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood are expected to attend.

Lisa Marie’s cause of death has still not yet been determined by the L.A country coroner.