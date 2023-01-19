Salma Hayek has one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous faces and bodies, and although the Mexican actress has said she follows a balanced diet, her good genes might have something to do.

The 56-year-old global sensation recently took to social media to share a photo that immediately sparked many reactions from her followers, especially since she looks many years younger. Her fandom even assured she might be “aging backwards.”

©Salma Hayek



Salma Hayek has fans drooling over her new stunning photo

“Good morning!! ☀️ buenos días!! 🌞 bonjour!! 👋,” the trilingual actress captioned the snap, which shows herself wrapped in a robe after getting her hair and makeup done.

“You look 25 mi chula,” a follower commented, while another added, “Omg why you still look the same 15years ago?”

Recently, Hayek made headlines for pairing her custom crystal-embroidered Gucci gown with a Pulparindo and two marzipan (mazapán) at the 2023 Golden Globes. The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star turned heads because of her beautiful beaded and fringed dress and because she arrived on the gray carpet holding the delicious Mexican snacks.

The 56-year-old actress attended this year’s Golden Globes as a presenter alongside her Puss in Boots costar Harvey Guillen. While speaking to E!’s Laverne Cox, Salma said she was “very excited” to be there. “We get to present, and the movie is doing fantastic,” she gushed. “It’s just a lot of fun.”