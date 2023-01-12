James Cameron talks about his evolution as director after the success of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

James Cameron is enjoying the incredible success of his latest film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ The second installment was released December 2022 and has already earned more than $1.7 billion worldwide, despite the first film being released almost 13 years ago, in December 2009.

The acclaimed film director walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes and talked about his appreciation for the fans and his excitement to have his film in theaters. James walked hand in hand with his wife Suzy Amis, and talked to HOLA! USA about his evolution as director, after his success with many other blockbuster films including Titanic, which earned $2.2 billion dollars.

“I think I’m more zen,” the filmmaker responded when asked about how he has evolved as a director from the start of his career. “I used to sacrifice everything in my life for a movie and I don’t do that anymore,” to which his wife agreed.

James went on to explain that he finally found balance between his work and personal life, taking a different approach to filmmaking, in comparison to his first projects. The director also says he is confident in the success of Avatar and thinks the film will achieve more than $2 billion dollars in the following weeks.

