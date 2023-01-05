Edward Norton discovers he is a direct descendant of Native American heroine Pocahontas©Getty Images
Family tree

Edward Norton discovers he is a direct descendant of Native American heroine Pocahontas

Norton, who thought it was just a family rumor, learned that, in fact, he has Powhatan blood

By Shirley Gómez -New York

We all love hearing stories from our ancestors. In recent years many of us have even tried DNA kits to learn more about our past; however, not most of us have discovered that we are related to a legendary figure. That happened to actor Edward Norton, a direct descendant of Native American heroine Pocahontas.


During an appearance on the PBS’ Finding Your Roots — a show about ancestral histories of celebrity guests — Norton, who thought it was just a family rumor, learned that, in fact, he has Powhatan blood. “Pocahontas is indeed your 12th great grandma,” historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. told him.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GLASS ONION-NETFLIX©GettyImages

Mr. Gates traced Norton’s ancestry and discovered his 12th great-grandparents were John Rolfe and Pocahontas. “You have a direct paper trail,” Mr. Gates said. “No doubt about it.”


According to the expert, John, who was not Native American but a colonist, and Pocahontas were married on 5 April, 1614 in Jamestown, Virginia. A few years later, in March 1617, Pocahontas died in Gravesend, England. John Rolfe then died around March 1622.

The marriage of Pocahontas and John Rolfe in 1613©GettyImages
The marriage of Pocahontas and John Rolfe in 1613. John Rolfe, 1585–1622. Early English settler of North America. Pocahontas Matoaka, 1595-1617. Algonqiuan Indian princess. From The History of Our Country, published 1899

To Norton’s surprise, his connection to Pocahontas wasn’t the only thing he would learn about his past. Mr. Gates left him speechless after revealing that his ancestors enslaved people.


According to the historian, Norton’s third great-grandfather held “seven human beings in bondage,” including a middle-aged man, a 37-year-old woman, and five girls between 4 to 10 years of age.

Related

Britney Spears and Lance Bass are distant cousins! See the family tree

J Balvin sparks intense debate after receiving the award as ‘Afro-Latino Artist of the Year’

“What’s it like to see that?” Mr. Gates asked, to which Norton replied, “The short answer is these things are uncomfortable. Everybody should be uncomfortable with it.”


“It’s a judgment on the history of this country and it needs to be contended with,” he added. “When you read ‘Slave, age 8’, you just want to die.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more