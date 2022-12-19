Diego Luna breaks the silence about the recent death of his father

Last week, on December 13, award-winning actor Diego Luna announced that his father, set designer and lighting designer Alejandro Luna had passed away. The sad news shocked the theatre community in Mexico. It was, without a doubt, a significant and painful loss in that circle. The Mexican actor, who was just nominated for a Golden Globes, had kept silent about the news and was mourning privately. However, he had a special reason for announcing his father’s death.

©Secretaría de Cultura de México



Set designer Alejandro Luna, Diego’s father

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my father in the most intimate way possible,” Diego shared on his Twitter account on December 15, adding that the funeral processions would continue this Friday with a posthumous tribute: “We want to do it with the family he chose.” he added in his message.

The star of the series Andor (Disney+) thanked the National Institute of Fine Arts of Mexico for “the opportunity to give him one more round of applause at the Palacio de Bellas Artes with all the people who love him.” In his tweet, Diego shared the tweet from the official account of said institution, which included all the details of the ceremony in honor of the prominent set designer.

El maestro Alejandro Luna, Premio Nacional en Ciencias y Artes 2001, recibirá un homenaje de cenizas presentes, en el @PalacioOficial, el próximo viernes 16 de diciembre a las 12 h, al que convocan su familia, a través de su hijo @diegoluna_, la @cultura_mx y el INBAL. pic.twitter.com/fGVeeDWPzQ — Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (@bellasartesinba) December 13, 2022

As discreet as he usually is regarding his private life, the actor did not add any more personal details about his relationship with his father. However, in the past, he had already spoken openly of his great pride for his dad.