Tobey Maguire shares sweet red carpet moment with 16-year-old daughter Ruby

Tobey Maguire prefers to keep his personal life private, including avoiding making public appearances with his closest family members. However, the Hollywood star decided to share a sweet moment with his 16-year-old daughter Ruby Sweetheart, attending the highly anticipated film ‘Babylon’ at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The pair made a rare red carpet appearance, walking together and posing for the cameras. The 47-year-old actor was all smiles wearing a classic black suit with a matching tie and a white shirt, while Ruby decided to wear a black ensemble, including a velvet dress, tights and boots, paired with a red leather coat.

The ‘Spider-Man’ star has two kids from his previous relationship with Jennifer Meyer. He is also father to 13-year-old son Otis, and while the former couple remained friendly, his ex-wife recently admitted that co-parenting is “a lot of work.”

“He is my brother. I love him to death,” she said about Tobey, explaining that the work in co-parenting is a “motherf—.” The pair were married for 9 years before deciding to end their relationship in 2016.

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” they told People at the time. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship.”