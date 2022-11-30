Tom Brady talks about ‘sleepless nights’ amid shaky Buccaneers season

Tom Brady really cares about football. The Buccaneers quarterback is used to usually winning, but the recent season has left him stressed. On Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, the player sounded bummed as he talked about sleepless nights.

.

Brady always felt the pressure as a quarterback, but his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen has added another layer of eyes on his performance. The Buccs are currently sitting 5-6 after losing to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. “I have not slept great as you can only imagine,” he said on the podcast.

Speaking of his beloved sport, Brady said it has brings him so much joy, but when you suffer a tough loss it feels like “the soul is getting ripped out of you.”

The loss also meant a 218 streak over his last 22 seasons came to an end. Per CBS Sports, “Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation.”

But the athlete is determined to get better, even if it means sleepless nights. “It is your fault when you lose, and you take it personally when you lose. And you shouldn’t sleep at night when you lose,” he said passionately. “You should only think about what you need to do to help the team more, and that’s what I lay in bed at night afer games thinking about,” the 45 year old added.

He went on to touch “challenges” on and off the field. “Obviously there are challenges every year. Everyone has unique challenges on and off the field, and you work as hard as you can with the circumstances that are presented before you,” the father of 3 added.

While the couple has not said it themselves, many believe they divorced because he decided to unretire earlier this year. As for if Brady will be back next season? He told his co-hosts, “I’m on borrowed time anyways. You know I like competing still, but at this point, like I always say, ‘it’s day to day game to game.’”