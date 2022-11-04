Nick Cannon expecting his 12th baby with Alyssa Scott; 10 months after losing baby Zen

Nick Cannon is going to need a bus if he ever wants to take all his kids for ice cream. The host has welcomed two children in the last two months, and it was revealed Thursday that he is expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott. His ex Abby De La Rosa is also pregnant and is likely due any day now.
Scott shared the unbelievable but believable news on her Instagram with adorable photos from their maternity shoot. Nick and Scott welcomed a son named Zen in June 2021, but he died a few months later in December of brain cancer. “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” she captioned one of the photos.
Scott shared a photo of her bump last week on October 26 but did not confirm that Nick was the father. People were already speculating about it in the comments though. “Nick needs to get fixed!!!” Wrote one user.
The news comes a month after they announced Brittany Bell gave birth to Rise Messiah Cannon. It’s his third child with the model and his 10th child. Two weeks prior, Lanisha Cole welcomed their daughter Onyx, into the world.
As for his 11th child on the way, on October 21, De La Rosa shared a reel from a photo shoot they had in matching outfits. Nick can be seen putting his hand on her belly, seemingly confirming that he is the father. “Never Knew a Love like this before!!” He wrote in the caption quoting the song she added to the reel, Austin Millz - Love Like This.
TMZ reported in June that De La Rosa’s due date was October 25, but it looks like they could have been off. Someone wrote in the comments that was her due date, and she responded “no love lol that’s my birthday though!” De La Rosa made the announcement back in June though, so it should be coming soon.
In total Nick has had 10 children, 9 of which are still alive, since 2011. If you’re confused, here is an easy baby mama guide:
- Mariah Carey: twins Monroe, Moroccan
- Brittany Bell: Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah
- LaNisha Cole: Onyx Ice Cole
- Abby De La Rosa: twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir
- Alyssa Scott: Zen
- Brite Tiese: Legendary Love