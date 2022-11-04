Nick Cannon expecting his 12th baby with Alyssa Scott; 10 months after losing baby Zen

Nick Cannon is going to need a bus if he ever wants to take all his kids for ice cream. The host has welcomed two children in the last two months, and it was revealed Thursday that he is expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott. His ex Abby De La Rosa is also pregnant and is likely due any day now.

Scott shared the unbelievable but believable news on her Instagram with adorable photos from their maternity shoot. Nick and Scott welcomed a son named Zen in June 2021, but he died a few months later in December of brain cancer. “This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” she captioned one of the photos.

Scott shared a photo of her bump last week on October 26 but did not confirm that Nick was the father. People were already speculating about it in the comments though. “Nick needs to get fixed!!!” Wrote one user.

The news comes a month after they announced Brittany Bell gave birth to Rise Messiah Cannon. It’s his third child with the model and his 10th child. Two weeks prior, Lanisha Cole welcomed their daughter Onyx, into the world.