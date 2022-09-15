Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child Onyx Ice: ‘I promise to love this little girl’

Nick Cannon is thrilled to become a dad once again! The 41-year-old Hollywood star shared the happy news with his fans and followers, welcoming his new daughter, and baby No. 9, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, this time with LaNisha Cole.

The TV personality, who is expecting his 10th child, revealed that he is excited to expand his family, and explained that he will be there to protect and take care of his new child every step of the way.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!” he wrote, sharing a black and white photo after the birth of the baby. “God has given me and LaNisha Cole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth.”

“I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities,” he declared. “In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”

Cannon also explained that he has learned a lot from being a dad and he wants to teach his new daughter “to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

He continued, “We all learn so much from these Angels we call children,” adding that he promises “to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.”