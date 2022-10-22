It’s easy to call Kim a “reality star” or reference her past, but it’s hard to deny the work she has done for herself and in the criminal justice system. And despite the backlash she got for her comment on Variety, if there’s one thing Kim is doing- it’s been busy. “The busier you become, the more you give to the ones you love. You give your absolute all in every area of your life. Whatever you set your mind to, you accomplish and you do so to the highest degree whether it’s being a mom, sister, daughter, best friend, aunt, entrepreneur, lawyer, (I can go on and on),” Koko wrote in the caption.“Somehow every single thing you do in your life, you do To the maximum level and you won’t settle for anything less. Your drive for life inspires me daily.”