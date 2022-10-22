Tara Reid
TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Julia Fox, Eva Longoria, Justin Timberlake, and more

Happy Friday!

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Happy Friday! Let’s get the weekend started with 10 TikToks from your favorite celebrities that are 60 seconds or less.


1. Julia Fox

Julia Fox reveals that she and her Birkin bag were once attacked by a machete.


2. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello shared some moments from tour, asking what does familia mean to you?

@camilacabello

what is familia to you ? que significa familia para ti ? 🫀watch our tour diary on youtube

♬ original sound - Camila Cabello


3. Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria takes “no” for an answer when it comes to Zoom meeting sobriety.

@evalongoria Sometimes you just gotta take no for an answer 😂🍷 #zoomsbelike♬ original sound - Eva Longoria

4. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake celebrates 10 years with Jessica Biel.

@justintimberlake

10 years ain’t enough! I love you so much you beautiful human. Run it back!

♬ original sound - Justin Timberlake

5. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani shares some of her greatest Halloween costumes.


6. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is serenaded by TikTok deep fake Tom Cruise to Britney Spears and Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer.”

@parishilton Nothing like being serenaded with my favorite @Britney Spears and @Elton John song 😹 #ThatsHot#ButCouldBeHotter @Tom ♬ Hold Me Closer - Elton John & Britney Spears

7. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner get’s ready with her TikTok followers.


8. John Legend

John Legend shows the hard work his hand goes through for his fans.


9. Tara Reid

Tara Reid shows off her singing skills.


10. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson’s countdown to the release of Black Adam, comes to an end.

@therock

COUNTDOWN 📅 IS OVER AND BLACK ADAM⚡️ IS IN THEATERS TONIGHT!!!! Get your tickets NOW & enjoy! And make sure you stay til the end and prepare for the eruption…. 🌋🤯😉

♬ original sound - The Rock


