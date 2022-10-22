Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Julia Fox, Eva Longoria, Justin Timberlake, and more

Happy Friday! Let’s get the weekend started with 10 TikToks from your favorite celebrities that are 60 seconds or less.
1. Julia Fox
Julia Fox reveals that she and her Birkin bag were once attacked by a machete.
@juliafox#stitch with @prettycritical ♬ original sound - Julia fox
2. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello shared some moments from tour, asking what does familia mean to you?
@camilacabello
what is familia to you ? que significa familia para ti ? 🫀watch our tour diary on youtube♬ original sound - Camila Cabello
3. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria takes “no” for an answer when it comes to Zoom meeting sobriety.
@evalongoria Sometimes you just gotta take no for an answer 😂🍷 #zoomsbelike♬ original sound - Eva Longoria
4. Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake celebrates 10 years with Jessica Biel.
@justintimberlake
10 years ain’t enough! I love you so much you beautiful human. Run it back!♬ original sound - Justin Timberlake
5. Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani shares some of her greatest Halloween costumes.
@gwenstefani just a lil excited for #Halloween 👻#TikTokHalloween @blakeshelton ♬ Monster Mash - Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers
Pet of the week: Meet Yuki, the fluffy samoyed who loves to give hugs
New Music Friday: The Hottest Releases from Shakira, Taylor Swift, and Gale
Halloween Horror Nights include an attraction of the Latino monster ‘El Chupacabras’
6. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton is serenaded by TikTok deep fake Tom Cruise to Britney Spears and Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer.”
@parishilton Nothing like being serenaded with my favorite @Britney Spears and @Elton John song 😹 #ThatsHot#ButCouldBeHotter @Tom ♬ Hold Me Closer - Elton John & Britney Spears
7. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner get’s ready with her TikTok followers.
8. John Legend
John Legend shows the hard work his hand goes through for his fans.
@johnlegend Guess how many #LEGEND♬ Nervous - John Legend
9. Tara Reid
Tara Reid shows off her singing skills.
@thetarareid
What you say to your x♬ original sound - Tara Reid
10. The Rock
Dwayne Johnson’s countdown to the release of Black Adam, comes to an end.
@therock
COUNTDOWN 📅 IS OVER AND BLACK ADAM⚡️ IS IN THEATERS TONIGHT!!!! Get your tickets NOW & enjoy! And make sure you stay til the end and prepare for the eruption…. 🌋🤯😉♬ original sound - The Rock