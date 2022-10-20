Halloween Horror Nights include an attraction of the Latino monster ‘El Chupacabras’

Hispanics grew up fearing many monsters, but one legendary creature that certainly kept everyone on their toes is the chupacabras (‘goat-sucker’; from Spanish: chupar, ‘to suck,’ and cabras, ‘goats’). Nobody wants to relieve those scary stories, but during All Hallows‘ Eve, bringing mythical characters makes sense, especially if it’s a theme park.

For the first time, Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights welcome fright fans to ten new haunted houses, one of which is “Fiesta de Chupacabras.”

Halloween Horror Nights

Even if you are vegan, you might want to get all the spooks at this Latino party, which highlights cannibalism. The house is described as an elaborate trap waiting to bring visitors into the jaws of this demonic creature.

The journey begins in a South American village where guests can enjoy an evening outdoor festival. Little do visitors know that soon they will be sacrificed and handed to the Chupacabras.

when ur invited to the fiesta but they want ur blood pic.twitter.com/IFNshCpXP5 — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) September 14, 2022

With the message, “Visit a Latin American village where the legend of the creature Chupacabra is celebrated with a colorful fiesta. And the streets are lined with the crimson blood of tourists like you and your amigos,” Halloween Horror Nights invite all Spanish-speaking guests to experience their first-ever house entirely in Spanish.