Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reportedly on ‘better terms’ amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors

It’s almost been a year since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s dramatic breakup, but the former couple is in a better place. According to a new report, they are doing a great job co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter Khai.

Happier times between the couple in March 2021

Gigi has seemingly stayed single since the breakup, but there have been reports that she is dating the recently single Leonardo DiCaprio. Amid the rumors, an Us Weekly insider said Gigi is doing better with Zayn. “Gigi has her walls up since she’s on better terms with Zayn, and they’re doing well co-parenting,” the source said.

The report comes after an insider told In Touch Weekly, “Leo and Gigi’s dating has definitely touched a nerve with Zayn.” “Zayn was hoping to win Gigi back and feels frozen out now that Leo is in the picture,” they claimed.



According to Us Weekly’s insider, “she’s very fond of Leo [DiCaprio] and is interested in pursuing a relationship with him.” But, she’s not rushing anything serious because she is at the same time “very busy with her modeling gigs and being there for her daughter.”

While sources have made it clear to multiple outlets that it’s “not serious” the 47 and 27-year-old have reportedly been hanging out privately with secret meet-ups.

Last week the not serious couple was spotted at the same hotel during Paris Fashion Week. TMZ published photos of Hadid arriving at the Royal Monceau at 10 pm Thursday and DiCaprio leaving at around 1 am before visiting some Paris nightclubs.