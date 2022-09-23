Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shakira, Kylie Jenner, Prince Royce, and more

It’s Friday! Get ready to unwind with a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Adam Sevani
Step Up 2: The Streets star Adam Sevani randomnly asks Shawn Mendes to help him make a TikTok.
2. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton remembers that she has a spa in her houe.
@parishilton When you're bored but then you remember that you're friends with Elisha Cuthbert and that you have a literal spa in your house and an iconic closet 😂🧖♀️👯♀️💅🏼✨ #Sliving#ThatsHot♬ Sensual Seduction - Snoop Dogg
3. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore makes a spectacle out of eating pizza.
@drewbarrymore
Wait for it…🍕🥗♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore
4. Leo Gonzalez
Leo Gonzalez, who is a VIP influencer at the Latin Billboard Music Awards, shares a word.
5. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shows off her ridiculous closet.
6. Camilo
Camilo, who recently talked to us about his World Cup song, shares a story with his fans.
@camilo
Espero que no me bloqueen este video!! 🩹♬ original sound - Camilo
7. Shakira
Shakira shares some secrets with Elle.
@shakira Gracias a todo el equipo de @ELLE Magazine (US) ♬ Te Felicito - Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
8. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello lights up Chile.
@camilacabello
FAMILIA D CHILE. 🇨🇱 TQM 🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀♬ original sound - Camila Cabello
9. Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey channels her iconic “Honey” music video.
@mariahcarey “Go eat a buffet” 😂 #honey#butterfly25♬ original sound - Mariah Carey
10. Prince Royce
Prince Royce shares an interesting interaction with a fan.