Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Shakira, Kylie Jenner, Prince Royce, and more

It’s been a long week

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Friday! Get ready to unwind with a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Adam Sevani

Step Up 2: The Streets star Adam Sevani randomnly asks Shawn Mendes to help him make a TikTok.

2. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton remembers that she has a spa in her houe.

@parishilton When you're bored but then you remember that you're friends with Elisha Cuthbert and that you have a literal spa in your house and an iconic closet 😂🧖‍♀️👯‍♀️💅🏼✨ #Sliving#ThatsHot♬ Sensual Seduction - Snoop Dogg

3. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore makes a spectacle out of eating pizza.


4. Leo Gonzalez

Leo Gonzalez, who is a VIP influencer at the Latin Billboard Music Awards, shares a word.


5. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shows off her ridiculous closet.

6. Camilo

Camilo, who recently talked to us about his World Cup song, shares a story with his fans.

@camilo

Espero que no me bloqueen este video!! 🩹

♬ original sound - Camilo

7. Shakira

Shakira shares some secrets with Elle.

@shakira Gracias a todo el equipo de @ELLE Magazine (US) ♬ Te Felicito - Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

8. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello lights up Chile.

@camilacabello

FAMILIA D CHILE. 🇨🇱 TQM 🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀🫀

♬ original sound - Camila Cabello

9. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey channels her iconic “Honey” music video.


10. Prince Royce

Prince Royce shares an interesting interaction with a fan.


