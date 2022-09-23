Pet of the week: Meet Meeka, the adorable talking husky

Communicating with our pets can be a difficult task at first. However as we get to know them more, we might even get into very interesting conversations. This is the case of Meeka, an adorable husky that has gone viral multiple times, with her owners sharing some hilarious moments on social media.

Most of Meeka’s videos have reached over 1 million views on Instagram, as she can be seen getting into some dramatic conversations, sometimes complaining to her owners about things she wants or dislikes.

Meeka’s owners have done a great job translating what the adorable pup is trying to say. “Gimme some,” Meeka says in one of the videos, asking for “just one bite” of pizza.

Another video shows Meeka being pranked, as the owners pretend to be grooming her. “Why did you do that?” Meeka appears to be saying dramatically, adding “Don’t touch my fluff.”

“My favorite thing about Meeka is that little mustache,” her owner says in one video, zooming in on her face. “You are lying, I don’t have a mustache!” Meeka responds, “No I do not.”

“She is such a cutiee I love her voice sooooo much,” one person commented under a recent video, while someone else wrote, “She is so sweet and funny. I love it when Meeka speaks.”