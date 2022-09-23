New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Ovi, Lil Nas, Río Roma, GloRilla and Cardi B, and more

It’s Friday! So we have a round-up of the hottest new music available for you to stream right now! So get your party playlist ready because we have some bangers this week from a variety of genres.
1. Ovi x Kim Loaiza - Después de las 12 REMIX Ft. Grupo Firme, Pailita
Thanks to “Después de las 12” with Kimberly Loaiza, OVI positioned himself as the most listened-to artist in Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Argentina, per a press release. Following its success, the Cuban released a fresh remix of the song with Eduin Caz of Grupo Firme and Pailita.
2. Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy
Sam Smith teams up with Kim Petras to release “Unholy.” The song is all about liberating yourself with an irresistible beat. “‘Unholy’ was made in Jamaica and was one of the most glorious creative moments I’ve ever had as an artist,” Smith said, per NME. “I’ve never had so much fun making a record.”
3. KORDELYA, José Madero - es + (menos es más)
KORDELYA and José Madero collaborate for a beautiful song with perfect harmonies. KORDELYA told HOLA! USA “In the past year when thinking about the concept of this album, I have been wanting to incorporate this type of traditional genre called ‘Huapango.’ It began with the huapango feel and guitar and I came up with the thought of ‘more is less’ when thinking about a past friendship where I was disappointed because the more I got to know them the less I liked them. I sang the top-line melody to Jose when José and I got together in Monterrey and we created the hook together. That aspect alone, in my opinion - captures the essence of our friendship and dynamic in this collaboration. As a strong writer himself, he entrusted me to write his verse and so when putting together the lyrics I felt proud to be able to do justice to his voice. I was surprised to hear him say that this is the first song he has ever co-written with someone else, and it’s been an honor to get to know the writing process of such a private and talented artist.”
4. ¿Qiensave? - The After
Salinas, California based cumbia band ¿Qiensave? releases “The After.” They began working on the EP right before the pandemic started. Carlos Cortez, rhythm guitarist, and singer for ¿Qiensave? Said in a press release, “Having a festive attitude we began this journey, but the name took on a different meaning after the pandemic, some run-ins with the law, a couple of divorces, some wins, some losses, and rehab, well not all in that order but it felt like it, it was like what’s gonna happen next? EL AFTER, meaning the sunshine after the storm, El pari que sigue!”
5. Alex Ponce, Thyago - quédate
Rising pop sensation Alex Ponce joins forces with Argentine singer, Thyago for “quédate.” With “Quédate,” the Ecuadorian rising sensation experiments with new sounds and electrifying pop elements, keeping his essence alive and present throughout. The song is the perfect fusion between Thyago’s and Ponce, highlighting the pop star’s keen eye for what the genre needs.
6. Vírlan García - La Bolsita
Mexican singer, guitarist, and composer Virlán García releases his third corrido, “La Bolsita” from his forthcoming album with Sony Music. Composed by Virlán García he blends this corrido with the authentic sound of Banda, adding his trademark sierreño touch.
7. A-Wall - “Touchdown”
Viral sensation A-Wall releases his next hit, “ Touchdown.” The artist told HOLA! USA, “the last single before the release of “Autopilot” & one of my personal favorites. Dance music has always been a huge part of my life and this song is a testament to that. Lyrically, it speaks of the hesitations I was feeling throughout the viral moment I had last year. I was having the type of success most artists could only ever dream of, but still, something felt off to me. I don’t know. Maybe it was just the pressure of it all. Either way, this song sounds like the endless cycle that included me going out every weekend, drinking & dancing the night away in the attempt to get my mind off of things.”
8. Lil Nas X - Star Walkin’
Lil Nas X is the voice of the League of Legends World Anthem. Titled “Star Walkin,” the motivational song comes with an animated video. “Lil Nas X tapped into our vision and took it to the next level. ‘STAR WALKIN’ perfectly captures the relentless competitive drive of our pros; that burning desire to claim your place in history and reach the stars,” X?” said Carrie Dunn, Global Head of Creative, Esports at Riot Games.
9. GloRilla, Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
GloRilla and Cardi B have fans saying “the collaboration I never knew I needed, with their new song, “Tomorrow 2.” The Memphis rapper shows off her original bars while Cardi’s verses stay true to her impressive storytelling.
10. Río Roma, Pepe Aguilar - ¿Será Prudente?
Río Roma’s EP named “Seis Canciones y un Tequila” has incredible collaborations with some of the biggest names in regional Mexican. The duo celebrates their heritage with ¿Será Prudente? Collabarotiong with one of the best Mexican singer-songwriters, Pepe Aguilar.
11. Ramón Vega - BeSos aL VIEnTo :(
The multi-instrumentalist from Sonora, Mexico, Ramón Vega celebrates his birthday with his most anticipated song, “Besos Al Viento.” Vega wanted to tell the story of a lonely and heartbroken teenager who can’t stop thinking about the kisses he used to share with a former love.
12. Khalid - Satellite
Ahead of his long-awaited album EVERYTHING IS CHANGING, Khalid drops “Satellite.” The dreamy single will raise your vibes and make for smooth listening.