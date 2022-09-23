New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Ovi, Lil Nas, Río Roma, GloRilla and Cardi B, and more

It’s Friday! So we have a round-up of the hottest new music available for you to stream right now! So get your party playlist ready because we have some bangers this week from a variety of genres.

1. Ovi x Kim Loaiza - Después de las 12 REMIX Ft. Grupo Firme, Pailita

Thanks to “Después de las 12” with Kimberly Loaiza, OVI positioned himself as the most listened-to artist in Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Argentina, per a press release. Following its success, the Cuban released a fresh remix of the song with Eduin Caz of Grupo Firme and Pailita.



2. Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy

Sam Smith teams up with Kim Petras to release “Unholy.” The song is all about liberating yourself with an irresistible beat. “‘Unholy’ was made in Jamaica and was one of the most glorious creative moments I’ve ever had as an artist,” Smith said, per NME. “I’ve never had so much fun making a record.”

3. KORDELYA, José Madero - es + (menos es más)

KORDELYA and José Madero collaborate for a beautiful song with perfect harmonies. KORDELYA told HOLA! USA “In the past year when thinking about the concept of this album, I have been wanting to incorporate this type of traditional genre called ‘Huapango.’ It began with the huapango feel and guitar and I came up with the thought of ‘more is less’ when thinking about a past friendship where I was disappointed because the more I got to know them the less I liked them. I sang the top-line melody to Jose when José and I got together in Monterrey and we created the hook together. That aspect alone, in my opinion - captures the essence of our friendship and dynamic in this collaboration. As a strong writer himself, he entrusted me to write his verse and so when putting together the lyrics I felt proud to be able to do justice to his voice. I was surprised to hear him say that this is the first song he has ever co-written with someone else, and it’s been an honor to get to know the writing process of such a private and talented artist.”



4. ¿Qiensave? - The After

Salinas, California based cumbia band ¿Qiensave? releases “The After.” They began working on the EP right before the pandemic started. Carlos Cortez, rhythm guitarist, and singer for ¿Qiensave? Said in a press release, “Having a festive attitude we began this journey, but the name took on a different meaning after the pandemic, some run-ins with the law, a couple of divorces, some wins, some losses, and rehab, well not all in that order but it felt like it, it was like what’s gonna happen next? EL AFTER, meaning the sunshine after the storm, El pari que sigue!”