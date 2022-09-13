Selena Gomez cracks hilarious jokes about her co-stars during the 2022 Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez got some jokes! The singer, actress, and businesswoman gave the 2022 Emmys audience a good laugh after cracking several puns that involved her Only Murders in the Building cast members and even paparazzi.

During the 74th ceremony, Gomez presented the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series (See the complete list of winners at the 2022 Emmys here), but before announcing the winner, she poked fun at Steve Martin. The actor asked Selena, “How much time do we have left?” to which she replied, “With a good diet and exercise, maybe 10, 12 years,” referring to the age.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short speak onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Steve then told the audience, “Now it’s time to get to the reason why we’re here. Have you or someone you loved ever considered a reverse mortgage?” And Gomez replied, “You know what I love about working with these guys?” she asked. “No paparazzi, ever.”

“I just have to say,” Selena said, “that being here tonight with Steve Martin and Martin Short is the frosting on the giant, glorious cake of working with them on ‘Only Murders in the Building.’”

Watch their hilarious interaction below

Although Selena didn’t won, became the second Latina to be nominated for an Emmy as an executive producer for Outstanding Comedy Series, following Salma Hayek’s nomination for “Ugly Betty” in 2007.

In 2021, only six Latino actors were nominated for an award, including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who made HERstory the first openly transgender considered as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Unfortunately, Michaela didn’t win, and Selena wasn’t considered this year for the category. To date, only two Latinas have ever won for Lead Actress: Rita Moreno in 1983 and America Ferrera in 2007.

Luckily for Selena, she still has one more chance to secure a nomination for Lead Actress next year for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 2.