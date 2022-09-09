The friendship between Ricky Martin and the British Royal family

Celebrities have showered the British Royal family with their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Among the stars who have sent messages is no other than Ricky Martin, one of the few Hispanic figures with a close relationship with the Royal Family, thanks to his friendship with Princess Eugenie of York.

Ricky, who attended the wedding of Prince Andrew’s daughter with Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, has great admiration and respect for the famous family; therefore, he ensured to pay his respects to the late Queen and her descendants.

Ricky Martin performs, on stage in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, for the second concert to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. * Some 12,000 tickets were distributed by ballot for the Party at the Palace, and ten of thousands more gathered outside to enjoy the music. Later The Queen was lighting a beacon and watching a firework display.

The Puerto Rican global sensation took to social media to share a snap from his experience at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee concert in June 2002. At the time, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 50 years of sitting on the throne of the United Kingdom. Her Majesty threw a commemorative show called Party at the Palace.

Ricky was one of the guests, and stars such as Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney, Joe Cocker, Brian Wilson, Brian May, and Eric Clapton. “A true inspiration. Rest In Peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” Ricky wrote on Instagram.