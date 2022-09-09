The friendship between Ricky Martin and the British Royal family

Celebrities have showered the British Royal family with their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Among the stars who have sent messages is no other than Ricky Martin, one of the few Hispanic figures with a close relationship with the Royal Family, thanks to his friendship with Princess Eugenie of York.
Ricky, who attended the wedding of Prince Andrew’s daughter with Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, has great admiration and respect for the famous family; therefore, he ensured to pay his respects to the late Queen and her descendants.
The Puerto Rican global sensation took to social media to share a snap from his experience at the Queen’s Golden Jubilee concert in June 2002. At the time, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 50 years of sitting on the throne of the United Kingdom. Her Majesty threw a commemorative show called Party at the Palace.
Ricky was one of the guests, and stars such as Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney, Joe Cocker, Brian Wilson, Brian May, and Eric Clapton. “A true inspiration. Rest In Peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” Ricky wrote on Instagram.
Ricky’s history with royalty dates back to his numerous encounters with them. As previously mentioned, the interpreter of “Una Mordidita” and his partner, Jwan Yosef, was part of the select list of guests who attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York with Jack Brooksbank, on October 12, 2018, in the chapel of St. George.
What is the bond of friendship between Ricky and the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II?
Back then, the artist’s office revealed to HOLA! USA that both met because of their shared passion for arts and philanthropy. “Ricky met Princess Eugenie a few years ago through her husband, Jwan Yosef, at Art Basel in Miami. In addition to having a genuine connection, something extremely important unites them, and that is that they both fight against human trafficking. The Princess is also a new age slavery abolitionist,” they revealed.
Moved by the couple’s happiness, Ricky dedicated a few lines to them on his social media and thanked them for having invited them to witness the formation of his new family. “The day of your wedding will come and go, but your love will grow forever. Thank you for making us part of such a special day,” he wrote.
Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite styles of hats through the years
What To Watch: 7 movies & shows that feature Queen Elizabeth
Princess Charlene of Monaco ‘deeply saddened’ by Queen Elizabeth’s death
In November 2015, the singer was honored to meet Prince Harry after being invited to the Variety concert at the Albert Hall in London. After offering a speech and carrying out the formal acts, Harry greeted the invited artists: Elton John—a great friend of his late mother, Princess Diana— the former girl’s group Little Mix, the Australian singer Kylie Minogue, One Direction, and Ricky Martin.
After greeting the boyband, the current Duke of Sussex addressed the Latin singer and extended his hand, while he did the same while smiling. “It’s a real pleasure,” Harry told the singer, who shook his hand and replied, “The pleasure is all mine.”