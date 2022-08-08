Shawn Mendes celebrated his 24th birthday partying with The Weeknd in Miami

Today (August 8) is Shawn Mendes’ 24th birthday, but he celebrated it ahead of time, partying on Saturday at LIV Nightclub in Miami alongside The Weeknd. “Shawn was in amazing spirits,” an insider told People, adding that the Grammy Award nominee “looked super happy to be there, relaxed and just enjoying the environment.”

Mendes’ outing comes after canceling his world tour to focus on his mental health. “It has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” he wrote in a statement. “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.”

Camila Cabello’s ex said he is looking forward to the future. “We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future,” Mendes added.

In April, Shawn took to social media to admit he is having a tough time being honest and sharing his truth. “sometimes i ask myself what it is that i should be doing with my life and what i always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth’ i feel like that’s a hard thing to do though,” he began.

According to the singer, his biggest concern is people’s perception of him. “i’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. so in those moments of feeling low i either put on a show or hide,” he added.

Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the opening night of Shawn Mendes Wonder: The World Tour at Moda Center on June 27, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

The singer said he “constantly feels like [he’s] either flying or drowning.” Mendes’ feeling also makes him wonder if more people experience the same thing. “the truth is i really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes i do!!” he wrote. “sometimes i really don’t care what people think and i feel free. most of the time its a struggle tho.”