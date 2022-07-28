HOLA! Archives: Kim Kardashian channeled Jacqueline Kennedy in 2017

Today, in honor of Jacqueline “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis, who was born on July 28, 1929, we looked back in our HOLA! Archives and recall the time that Kim Kardashian transformed into Jackie ‘O’ for the cover of Interview magazine. The photos from that shoot were stunning and they are definitely worth taking a trip down memory lane.

Interview Magazine 📸 Steven Klein pic.twitter.com/6Um3JgOm8Q — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2017

In the spread, which was captured by photographer Steven Klein, the reality star dons a shiny brunette wig and clothing that emulates Jackie ‘O’s iconic look. Kim’s daughter North West, who was four years old at that time, also had a starring role in the piece as well, marking her first ever interview, and an extremely adorable one at that.

Kim spoke candidly about her family in the interview, which was conducted by author and trans rights activist Janet Mock, touching on her parenting style and push to make her children’s lives as normal as she can. “I try to make sure we have set meals at home, to keep everything as normal as possible. And then I get to work,” the mom-of-two said.

The TV personality and SKIMS founder, who was married to West at the time of the interview, went on to speak about how vital it is for her to be open with her children. “We want to raise our kids to be really aware. I think that’s all you can do. The more you talk about things and keep them out in the open, the more they won’t be taboo. Kids are already so open. They say anything. So if you educate them, they feel like they have this knowledge and then they feel empowered.”

©Photographer: Steven Klein



Photographer: Steven Klein capture these stunning images

It seems that Kim’s knack for keeping her own family unit grounded has stemmed from her role within her larger Kardashian clan. She is their self-proclaimed “ringleader,” telling her sisters when they fight: “You’re wrong. You need to apologize.” Or on matters of the press: “This needs to be fixed. Everyone just lay low, chill out, don’t say anything. It doesn’t matter if it’s all lies. I know it’s frustrating. I know you want to speak up.” In the end she says: “We always have to remind ourselves of stuff like that. We don’t do everything perfectly, but there really are so many lies, so many rumors.”