Kim Kardashian’s daughter asks people to ‘Stop’ taking pictures and videos of her

Since she was so much younger, North West has yelled and asked paparazzi and people on the street to stop taking pictures of her. However, due to the magnitude of her mom’s fame, it is almost impossible for adults to take her request seriously and respect her wishes.

During her most recent appearance, the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West held up a handwritten “Stop” sign during the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris Fashion Week.

The poster, which was aimed at photographers and pretty much everyone holding any type of device capturing her moves, caught the attention of everyone; therefore, Kardashian had to take to social media to give more context to her daughter’s request.

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide! North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her, so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show… 😂🫶🏼🫣,” the 41-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman wrote on Twitter alongside the video of North holding the piece of paper.

Kim said she was happy to be traveling with North. “As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips, and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom,” she said, referring to Kris Jenner, who was also sitting nearby.

Kardashian also congratulated Olivier Rousteing by saying she was “so proud of my sweet friend” for designing the collection. “I couldn’t be more proud!” she said.

Twitter users described North’s request as “a cry for help,” while others said, “She’s definitely Kanye’s daughter 😂😂.” A third person added, “It must be hard having a mom who constantly seeks attention when you want none of it.”

For the attendees, it was hard not to grab some snaps and videos of the duo. Kardashian and West surprised everyone by wearing matching nose rings with silver neck chains. The pair wore black pinstripe ensembles.