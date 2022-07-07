Kylie Jenner shows off her sandwich-making skills

Kylie Jenner took social media to share her sandwich-making skills via Instagram Stories. The 24-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman showed off how she treats her boyfriend, Travis Scott, with a little snack.

“Bae said I want a sandwhich [sic],” the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained while putting together the meal. Stormi Webster’s mommy shared a series of photos and videos showing her countertop with all the ingredients. “It looks beautiful? It does look so beautiful,” she whispered to the camera.

Kylie can be seen using various fresh ingredients, including French bread, pickles, salami, provolone cheese, different types of Dijon mustard and other condiments, sliced onions, and more.

While making Travis’s sub, Kylie decided to make one for herself too and showed off her sandwich. “Omg and mine,” she captioned the slide with a drooling face emoji.

Jenner’s cooking posts, come after she and Kendall Jenner supported Hailey Bieber and her new skincare line Rhode. The 24-year-old beauty mogul also launched a new makeup collection with bestie, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The photos were shared on the brand’s official Instagram account, with Kylie and Stassie wearing blue and pink dresses and wigs. Stassie wears blue while Kylie wears pink and hugs her from behind.

The kit includes a gloss duo, a special Stassie lipkit, a highlighter, and two liquid eyeliner pens.

When the collection was first announced, Kylie and Stassie made it clear that they were incredibly excited and that working together had always been a dream of them. “AHHHH FINALLY!!” wrote Jenner. Stassie “and I started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen.”