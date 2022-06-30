Ángela Aguilar signs global deal with SESAC Latina and reveals exciting acting plans

Ángela Aguilar has set her sights on success! The Princess of Mexican music has just signed a worldwide deal with performance-rights organization SESAC Latina, as it was announced by Variety.

Always taking into consideration her parents advice, Angela has shared her thoughts on her decision to sign the deal, and how her family has influenced her to make the right choices in her professional career and personal life.

“The people that I surround myself with are completely talented in what they do and they’re ambitious and creative,” she revealed, “They have so much experience that I lack of because I’m 18. Yes, I’ve been doing this since I was three years old but I’m still young and having mentors, like my parents and being under their record company [Machin Records] is an experience I’m grateful for.”

The Mexican singer has achieved unimaginable things for her age, taking the Mariachi genre to the top of the Billboard regional Mexican airplay chart, with her single ‘Ahí Donde Me Ven’ from her album, ‘Mexicana Enamorada.’ The famous family are currently on tour promoting the album, joining her father Pepe Aguilar, her uncle Antonio Aguilar and her brother Leonardo Aguilar.

“The experience that I have is just the four or five years of consciousness that I’ve been in this industry,” she said about her success in the music industry, “My family, of course, have told me about this struggle. My grandma was one of the key players in granting equality between men and women in the Mexican industry, being both an actress and being a singer.”

Ángela is also getting ready to enter the film industry, as she has expressed her desire for acting when the right moment comes. “I’ve had like a lot of really interesting business proposals and I’ve had to consciously decline them because I know that if I were to act right now, I wouldn’t be able to be the actress that I want to be,” she confessed.

The young musician also talked about her plan to write a book and being inspired by fellow artist Alicia Keys. “I started writing a book, just a chapter — my mom doesn’t even know about this,” she revealed, “but I read Alicia Keys’ book and I thought it was so interesting. But I want to release it when I’m 25 or sometime much later in my life.”