Pepe Aguilar says Ángela Aguilar might have a biopic or reality tv show during an interview with Ventaneando. The singer is working on a biographical series about his father, Antonio Aguilar, and his mother, Flor Silvestre.

The “Por Mujeres Como Tu” interpreter said his daughter could also have a project created exclusively for her.

Although Aguilar didn’t specify what the project would be about, many fans believe that the youngest of the Aguilar Dynasty could star in a reality show or documentary.

“I just signed a partnership with Simon Fuller, who created American Idol and has a lot of visual content. He is the expert, we are going to create a lot of content, and there is a project for Angela that we are going to do,” Pepe revealed during the interview.

Known as the “Princess of Mexican music,” Ángela told HOLA! USA, she always hopes to make people happy with her songs. “My goal is to create happiness, maintain it and plant that little seed that my parents taught me to instill in people to love their traditions,” she said.