Kali Uchis drops a new denim collection with Lourdes Leon as a model

Kali Uchis dropped the newest denim campaign for her clothing line Bodied By Uchis. The Colombian singer-songwriter and businesswoman introduced Obsesión, a new summer collection featuring Uchis and Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon.

The brand shared an ASMR video ad before its release on July 1. The clip starts off asking: “What’s she wearing?” As another replies: “Obsesión jeans. Bodied By Uchis.”

Bodied By Uchis’s new collection comes with four new items, including the “Cozies” denim pants in desert rose, the “Bootcut Baby” denim pants in vintage blue and desert rose, and the “Culona” denim shorts in vintage blue.

“100% Made in Colombia, with our levanta-cola (butt lifting) engineering. These raw, limited denim are designed by me, and my goal was to offer ethical and sustainable fashion, inspired by my undying love for Latinas and the 90s,” the singer said.

“Obsesión represents the person that isn’t afraid to stand out; they don’t fit in, and they embrace that instead of being ashamed of it or trying to change themselves,” Uchis added.