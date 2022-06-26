Lourdes Leon stuns as she walks down the Marine Serre runway

Lourdes Leon was one of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week. The 25-year-old walked down the runway at the Marine Serre show, wearing a striking catsuit paired with golden jewelry.

©GettyImages



Leon was one of the highlights of the evening.

Leon’s catsuit was covered in crescent moons, a symbol that has come to represent the Marine Serre brand. She wore golden necklaces, bracelets, and belts, all highlighting the moon logo and helping her outfit stand out.

Afterward, Leon took a photo alongside her younger brother Rocco Ritchie. The two siblings rarely make appearances together but have attended events in support of each other. While Ritchie accompanied Leon as she walked the runway, earlier this year, Leon was spotted at an art gallery where Ritchie was presenting some of his work.

©GettyImages



The two took photos together after the show was over.

Lourdes Leon’s modeling career dates back years. In fact, when Madonna was pregnant with Lourdes, in 1995, she was a part of a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show, with the two icons developing an emblematic partnership. Madonna, who was rumored to be pregnant, confirmed these rumors when she walked down the runway while holding a baby carriage. There was no baby inside, but people’s suspicions were proved true when Lourdes Leon was born shortly after.

Madonna has six children: Lourdes, Rocco, David Banda, Stelle, Mercy and Estere Ciccone. She had Lourdes with Carlos Leon and Rocco with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. David, Mercy, Stele, and Estere were adopted.