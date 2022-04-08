Lourdes Leon flaunts her armpit hair in Calvin Klein/Palace campaign

Lourdes Leon is the latest model for Calvin Klein, teaming up with the iconic clothing brand and Palace Skateboards to pose in some photos for their new campaign.

On Thursday, April 7, the 25-year-old posted some photos and a video from the campaign, which is a collaboration between Calvin Klein and popular streetwear brand Palace Skateboards titled “CK1 Palace.”

©Palace Skateboards





Calvin Klein and Palace posted the shots of Lourdes, along with other models posing the garments, writing in their caption, “IF YOU ARE GONNA PURCHASE SOME UNDIES YOU MIGHT AS WELL GET THE MOST ICONIC ONES ON PLANET EARTH.”

They also went on to add a disclaimer in the comment section, presumably to deter any negative comments about Leon unapologetically flashing her armit hair in the photos.

“We embrace this platform as an inclusive and respectful environment for individualism and self-expression,” the brand wrote. “At Calvin Klein, we tolerate everything except intolerance— any intolerant commentary will be removed, and any accounts issuing hateful statements may be blocked. We look forward to continuing a positive and inclusive dialogue in partnership with our community.”

The gorgeous photos--some in color and some in black and white--show the 25-year-old daughter of Madonna posing in the iconic underwear and bra combo. In multiple flicks, she raises her arms above her head as her long, black hair cascades down her torso.