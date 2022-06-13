Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took their blonde hair somewhere tropical for what looked like a romantic weekend getaway. On Monday, the billionaire shared a gallery of photos enjoying the white sands with her comedian boo.
From her caption, it looks like they headed to a private beach, “beach for 2” she wrote. However it did look like someone else had to be there to take some of the pictures, so maybe there was a lucky assistant or security guard playing photographer. Check out the pics below.
Pete Davidson takes Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, to Walmart
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen are 36! See the twins grow up through photos
Britney Spears’ mother and sister react to her wedding after not being invited
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!