Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took their blonde hair somewhere tropical for what looked like a romantic weekend getaway. On Monday, the billionaire shared a gallery of photos enjoying the white sands with her comedian boo.

From her caption, it looks like they headed to a private beach, “beach for 2” she wrote. However it did look like someone else had to be there to take some of the pictures, so maybe there was a lucky assistant or security guard playing photographer. Check out the pics below.

