Lebron James says he would play with the Golden State Warriors if he had to pick a NBA playoff team

Lebron James has the Golden State Warriors on his mind. A trailer of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted has sports fans talking after the baller was asked who he would want to play with from the remaining teams left standing in the NBA playoffs. “Golden State,” he answered with no hesitation.

We will have to see if he shed more insight into why he chose Golden State but he did say “I would love to get into a p*****g match with Draymond [Green].” “I love when someone cusses me out,” he added.







It’s not the first time the 37-year-old has shown interest in the Warriors on The Shop. In March, James was asked which player he’d most want to play and first, he chose his 17-year-old son, Bronny James, who hopes to make it to the NBA. He then chose Stephen Curry. “Steph Curry is the one that I want to play with for sure in today’s game,“ James said.

“I love everything about that guy,“ he continued. “Lethal. Steph, when he gets out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. Soon as he get out of his car, you better guard his ass,” he added.

That same day in an interview with Matt Steinmetz and Daryle “The Guru” Johnson on 95.7 The Game, Curry responded to hearing about Lebron. “That is phenomenal.” “He got his wish,” Curry said laughing, as they actually have teamed up in the past during NBA All-Star Games. “He was the captain, he picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now,” the 30-year-old added.

Steph Curry’s reaction to hearing LeBron James comments about wanting to play with him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/frblnCNQGK — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2022

“Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably an MVP-caliber dude like he is, greatest of all time, cool,” he continued. “That’s amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world.”



James is entering the final year of his deal with the Lakers with an option to sign an extension this summer. As noted by SI, if he was to enter as a free agent next year, there is a possibility he could land with Golden State, making a very dangerous team.