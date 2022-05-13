Jessica Biel details Justin Timberlake’s romantic and hilarious proposal

Jessica Biel is looking back at one of the most special days in her life with husband Justin Timberlake, detailing the “hilarious” way in which the singer proposed to her in December 2011.

The actress, who recently talked about working with Justin in a potential movie or TV series, revealed how he asked the important question during a recent interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The couple were on a vacation getaway in Montana and had spent the day snowboarding, when Justin decided to propose to Jessica, surprising her after she noticed he was getting down on one knee, which made things a little awkward as they still had their snowboarding attire on.

“All of a sudden he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow. And then he looks up at me and holds up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious...” she explained,” adding that she “had no idea” her boyfriend at the time was planning to propose to her.

“I should have thought about it because I had this huge glove on. So I was, like, ripping a glove off,” she said, while the host commented on the funny situation, “For the first time, I’m questioning Justin Timberlake. Now I think about it. Now I think about it. I think this is a nuts way to propose, but I love that he did it.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2012 and they are happier than ever, with Jessica revealing the incredible surprise Justin recently organized for her birthday.