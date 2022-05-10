Are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake playing a romantic couple onscreen?

Jessica Biel has revealed that she is ready to work with her husband Justin Timberlake in a potential movie or TV series, admitting that they have talked about it before and already have an idea of the characters they would like to play.

“We often talk about that, we do. We want to play adversaries or opposite sides,” the actress shared, explaining that “no one wants to see” them playing a romantic couple on screen, “that doesn’t go very well. It’s not often done well.”

And while fans of the Hollywood stars would love to see them together in a new project, they are still booked and busy, with Jessica promoting her new Hulu series ‘Candy’ and Justin currently in post-production on the crime drama ‘Reptile’ acting alongside Benicio Del Toro.

The actress also talked about the “ups and downs” of her marriage to the singer, explaining that she “sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye” and other times she thinks “Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life.”

“I just feel really proud of it... We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life,” she confessed, after tying the knot in 2012 and sharing two sons, Silas and Phineas.