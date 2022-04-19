Drake has fans speculating after posting throwback pic with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift fans are always looking for an Easter egg, and Drake just gave them another reason to speculate.

On Monday, April 18, the “God’s Plan” rapper took to Instagram to post a collection of photos both old and new. While most of the pictures the artist posted seem to be recent, given his new hairdo, there’s one throwback photo the rapper included--and fans think it must be for a reason.

After including a picture surrounded by bright lights, a snap of his son Adonis, 4, holding up a peace sign, one of himself on the beach, and a picture of him staring blankly into the camera, the last photo Drake posted shows him and Taylor Swift sharing an embrace. Due to his short haircut, fans know this isn’t a recent photo, which is why a lot of people think he’s hinting at something special.

While Drake has the comments on his Instagram post limited, as always, that didn’t stop both his fans and Swift’s from taking to Twitter to talk about what might be going on.

“Taylor Swift and Drake will never beat collab allegations,” one tweet read. Another fan wrote, “Remember there were rumors about Drake x Taylor Swift during the 1989 era? What if the song is in the vault tracks?”

Unfortunately, this sweet picture together might mean...well, nothing.

These two have been friends for a long time, with Taylor attending the rapper’s birthday party back in 2016. That same year, the “1982” singer fell off a treadmill in an ad for Apple Music while rapping Drake and Future’s “Jumpman.” Drake danced to Swift’s song, “Bad Blood” in a different Apple Music commercial.

Still, why did Drake feel the need to include a random throwback in with these newer photos? We’ll just have to wait and see.