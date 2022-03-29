Taylor Swift is becoming a doctor! Graduating from NYU class of 2022

Taylor Swift is becoming a doctor! The iconic singer is adding one more achievement to her career, now that New York University has decided to give her an honorary doctorate of fine arts.

The 32-year-old artist will be part of a traditional ceremony with the graduating class of 2022, receving her honors at Yankee Stadium, where she will be speaking to graduates and accepting her doctorate on May 18.

Taylor is set to become Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, as it was revealed in a recent statement from NYU, describing her as “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation.”

The institution also highlighted her achievement as the only female artist to ever win Album of the Year three times at the Grammys and the only solo artist this century to have three albums reach No. 1 in one year.

The university will hold a “double-header” commencement for the classes of 2020 and 2021, after traditional ceremonies were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty and honorees for NYU’s commencement,” said NYU President Andrew Hamilton, as they “have been deprived of commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt.”