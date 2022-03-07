Taylor Swift praises best friend Zoë Kravitz’s performance in ‘The Batman’

Taylor Swift is a proud cat lady and a big supporter of Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman. The 32-year-old Grammy Award winner took to social media to praise her bestie for her performance as Selina Kyle in the newly premiered and record-breaking film The Batman.
“@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams,” Swift wrote with an image of the 33-year-old actress. “The Batman was phenomenal!!!” she added.
Swift has been next to Kravitz all along while she was filming alongside Robert Pattinson. As reported, Taylor and Zoë shared a London COVID bubble in 2020.
“Zoe was being very strict about [social distancing guidelines] anyway because she’s shooting a movie [The Batman], and Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist,” The New York Times Magazine’s editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein told WWD.
Zoe Kravitz reveals unusual methods to play Catwoman in The Batman, including drinking milk from a bowl
Zöe Kravitz, Zendaya and more stars channeling their onscreen characters on the red carpet
Jason Momoa supports his step-daughter Zoë Kravitz with Channing Tatum
During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kravitz revealed that she went on method mode for her role and even drank milk from a bowl, adding that she also “hung out with cats a lot,” including scheduled “cat time” with her co-star pets.
“They tried to get me to know the cats that were Selina’s cats, and it’s funny, they would say, ‘Training at 1:30, and then rehearsal at this time, and then cat time,’ and I was like, ‘What’s cat time?’ And it was just putting me in a room with a bunch of cats, the cats that were going to be my cats,” Kravitz recounted. “But the cats didn’t care … it did nothing.”