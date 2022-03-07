Taylor Swift is a proud cat lady and a big supporter of Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman. The 32-year-old Grammy Award winner took to social media to praise her bestie for her performance as Selina Kyle in the newly premiered and record-breaking film The Batman.

“@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams,” Swift wrote with an image of the 33-year-old actress. “The Batman was phenomenal!!!” she added.

©Taylor Swift GALLERY



Taylor Swift praises best friend Zoë Kravitz’s performance in ‘The Batman’

Swift has been next to Kravitz all along while she was filming alongside Robert Pattinson. As reported, Taylor and Zoë shared a London COVID bubble in 2020.

“Zoe was being very strict about [social distancing guidelines] anyway because she’s shooting a movie [The Batman], and Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist,” The New York Times Magazine’s editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein told WWD.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kravitz revealed that she went on method mode for her role and even drank milk from a bowl, adding that she also “hung out with cats a lot,” including scheduled “cat time” with her co-star pets.

“They tried to get me to know the cats that were Selina’s cats, and it’s funny, they would say, ‘Training at 1:30, and then rehearsal at this time, and then cat time,’ and I was like, ‘What’s cat time?’ And it was just putting me in a room with a bunch of cats, the cats that were going to be my cats,” Kravitz recounted. “But the cats didn’t care … it did nothing.”